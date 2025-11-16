Man shot on North Pearl Street, JSO investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found shot in the leg at the 1800 block of North Pearl Street on Sunday morning, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, at around 10:50 a.m., officers responded to North Pearl Street in reference to a shooting. The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital. He is in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

Based on the initial investigation, the victim was asleep inside his residence when an unknown individual entered his room with a rifle and demanded his belongings.

JSO says a fight eventually followed, and the gun was discharged twice, hitting the victim in the leg. The suspect soon fled the scene.

There is limited information as it is still an investigation.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 904-630-0500 or via at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

