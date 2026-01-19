Man shot outside St. Johns Town Center restaurant

Jacksonville police were called to a hospital just before midnight Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers arrived and made contact with a man being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police learned that the victim was in a car with five other people riding through the parking lot of McDonalds, 4587 Town Center Pkwy., when someone started shooting at them.

The man was driven to a nearby hospital. No other injuries were reported. No arrests were announced.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.