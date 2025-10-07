Man shot in parking lot of Jacksonville Wawa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering after being shot Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a Wawa store on Jacksonville’s Westside. Jacksonville police were called to 900 Cassat Ave. at about 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot, a police news release states. He was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition.

Police said the victim was involved in an argument with someone he knew. The shooter left the scene and has not been caught, police said.

