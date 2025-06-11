Man shot trying to break up fight between relatives in Oceanway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot Tuesday evening while he was trying to break up a fight between two relatives in Jacksonville’s Oceanway community. The fight happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Yellow Bluff Road.

Two of the victim’s relatives were involved in an argument and one of them grabbed a gun, a Jacksonville police news release states.

“The victim attempted to diffuse the situation, and a struggle ensued,” the news release states. “The victim was shot during the struggle.”

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder, police said.

