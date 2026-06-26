State to allocate nearly $3M to Jacksonville veteran programs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — State representative Wyman Duggan announced nearly three million dollars in state funds will be allocated to three local Jacksonville programs helping veterans.

Of that, $500,000 will go to the Five Star Veterans Center phase 4 expansion, which helps veterans combat homelessness.

$1,500,000 will go to Aspire Health Partners and Cornerstone military veterans and National Guard mental health services.

And $925,200 will go to The Fire Watch “Watch Stander” program, which works to prevent veteran suicide.

$500,000 - Five Star Veterans Center Phase 4 Expansion

$1,500,000 - Aspire Health Partners/Centerstone Military Veterans & National Guard Mental Health Services

$925,200 - The Fire Watch “Watch Stander” Program

Total: $2,925,200

“Think of how many lives these three organizations have saved, how many loved ones have been spared the knock on the door and the grief that follows it,” said State Rep. Duggan.

For the Five Star Veterans Center, Commander John Bear says the money will be a big help.

“Five Star runs on the good graces of this community, and I’ll be honest with you, the funding that we needed for this year just didn’t come. That’s why we are here today. We are at risk of closing our doors,” said Commander Bear.

“It’s been such a great help. This is heaven-sent. This place is really great,” said U.S. Navy Veteran William Baker.

Baker is currently staying at the Five-Star Veterans Center. He says the money from the state will be a great help for the center and other veterans.

“There’s so many good things here,” said Baker. “There’s a lot of support and camaraderie.”

The organizations will receive the money once the Governor signs the state budget.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.