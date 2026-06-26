St. Augustine’s Tree Canopy program returns, neighbors can apply to get free trees

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is bringing back its Tree Canopy Enhancement Program.

People living within the city limits will be able to request a tree be planted on their property for free.

Applications for the program open on Wednesday and the application window closes August 31.

People can pick from eight different types of trees.

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The trees will be planted in late winter or early spring.

For more information on the program and how to apply, click here.

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