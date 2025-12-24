Man shot twice on Westside, suspect in custody, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has taken a man into custody after another man was shot twice on the Westside.

JSO said during a news briefing that officers responded around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday to the 9500 block of 103rd Street.

Officers found the man who was shot and he was taken to the hospital.

JSO said his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Investigators found that “the victim was engaged in a dispute with the suspect, who then shot him two times,” JSO said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or they can email us at JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org or they can contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

