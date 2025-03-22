Man shot while trying to break up fight on Airport Road, police searching for suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot Friday night while trying to separate two people during an argument.

Officials said officers first responded to the 1000 block of Airport Road in response to a person getting shot around 7 P.M.

When they arrived, officers located a man in his mid-40s with at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with a wound to his foot, but is expected to be okay.

Police said the victim, the suspect and another person were all involved in an argument. During the altercation, the suspect “aggressively” grabbed the other person.

The victim got in between the two others to separate them before being shot.

Police said the suspect, a white man with brown hair and dark clothing, ran away from the scene.

Violent Crime Detectives with JSO are currently searching for video and witnesses to the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at its non-emergency number, (904) 630-0500. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 866-845-TIPS.

