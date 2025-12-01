Man shot woman during argument in backyard, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who shot a woman during an argument on Monday morning.

JSO said this happened around 6 a.m. in the backyard of a home on West 10th Street in Durkeeville.

Police say the woman walked in the yard and was shot in the leg.

The victim and the suspect appear to know each other, JSO said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JSO at 630-0500, or they can email JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org, or they can contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

