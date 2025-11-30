Man from Starke killed in head-on crash in Clay County, FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 34-year-old man from Starke was killed in a crash in Clay County early Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said the crash happened a little after 4:30 a.m. on State Road 21 near Santa Clara Avenue in Middleburg.

The man from Starke was driving an SUV northbound on SR 21, as a pickup truck driven by a man from Orange Park was traveling southbound on SR 21.

FHP said the SUV veered to the left and crossed over the center line into the path of the pickup truck.

The front left part of the SUV hit the left driver’s side of the truck, FHP said.

The SUV ended up on the right grassy shoulder of SR 21, while the truck overturned and came to rest on its right side, FHP said.

The man driving the SUV was not wearing a seatbelt and the man driving the pickup truck was, FHP said.

