Man suffering from life threatening injuries after being shot in broad daylight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that left one man suffering from life threatening injuries.

A man in his late 20′s was shot in broad daylight Friday, November 11, in the 1300 North block of Main Street.

A single gunshot went trough his right arm, and then his abdomen. He was quickly transported to the hospital where he was able to be stabilized.

JSO is currently talking to one individual to determine their involvement. They state that there are no outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

