Man tries to runaway from School Resource Officer after trespassing a high school in Kingsland

KINGSLAND, Ga. — City of Kingsland Police Department School Resource Officer made contact with a man who was suspected of trespassing at Camden County High School.

This event occurred on Oct. 20.

SRO tried to ask what the man was doing and the suspect later identified as Nicholas U. Petiote, did not respond.

The officer said he has never seen Petiote on campus before.

According to KPD, the officer kept trying to make conversation to know why he was on campus but Petiote took off on his bike attempting to runaway.

The SRO jumped into their vehicle and followed Petiote and pulled ahead of him to stop his travel.

During this time the students were exiting the school for the end of the day and Petiote went towards the crowd of students.

The officer became concerned and was giving Petiote verbal commands to stop.

According to police, Petiote would not stop and the SRO advised Petiote that he was going to be tased. The SRO drew the departmental issued Taser and tased Petiote.

Petiote was arrested for Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer and Criminal Trespass.

Petiote was transported to the Camden Medical Center for Treatment, which is the Kingsland Police Department policy. Petiote was later transported to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office jail after medical clearance.

The SRO that was involved in this incident was not injured, nor students or faculty.

