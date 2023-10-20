US Reps. Laud Local Crew of USS Carney for Shooting Down Missiles Aimed at Israel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A US Naval destroyer home-ported at Naval Station Mayport was responsible for shooting down rockets and drones launched out of Yemen targeting Israel Thursday.

The USS Carney has a long history in Mayport going back to when it was commissioned in 1996.

The ship was deployed to the Persian Gulf in Operation Enduring Freedom, has battled piracy around the globe, provided escort for ships carrying out air strikes on ISIS and now has fired the first shots on behalf of the US military in defense of Israel following the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7th.

The Carney intercepted three missiles and eight drones launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen aimed at Israel Thursday.

“I have to say, Go Navy on this one,” said US Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL 6th District).

Waltz, a former Green Beret, lauded the job well-done by the Carney’s crew.

“They coordinated with other entities in the region and used what they call the SM-2 missile, 11 of them from my understanding, to take down several missiles and several drones. And those things fly on different trajectories, different speeds, going different directions. So, it was pretty incredible on the part of the crew and just shows how great our ships are,” said Waltz.

Congressman John Rutherford (R-FL 5th District) echoed that sentiment.

“I’m very proud of the USS Carney, the 5th Fleet and what those sailors are doing there in the Red Sea, which is a very dangerous location,” said Rutherford.

“They saved lives,” added Waltz.

Waltz explained the 505 foot long, 9,000 tone vessel is packed to the brim with torpedoes and guided missiles, making it an important piece of the US Naval arsenal.

“These ships can do everything from going after enemy submarines, obviously air threats, other ships,” said Waltz.

Rutherford said the crew of more than 300 performed their job flawlessly, and sent a strong message to militant groups like Hezbollah, the Houthis and Hamas that the US will not be deterred in its defense of Israel.

“They need to know that America is ready to defend herself and her allies. Israel is one of our most close allies in that area and I’m just thankful that the Carney positioned to take these threats out so that there wasn’t a loss of human life,” said Rutherford.

He added the successful operation carried out by the Carney speaks volumes about the critical role service members at the ship’s homeport of Mayport play in our national defense.

“US Naval Station Mayport is a real national security asset for America and a place from which we can project our strength across the globe,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford said he’s grateful for the sacrifice made by the local service members in defense of the United States ally and wished them a safe journey home once the conflict is resolved.

“These men and women put their lives on the line every day out there and we owe them a deep, deep degree of gratitude,” said Rutherford.

Congressman Waltz said he’s looking forward to greeting the crew of the USS Carney when they return from overseas.

Hopefully that homecoming will be sooner, rather than later.

