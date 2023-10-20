‘Pack your patience:’ What you need to know ahead of Sea & Sky Air Show in Jax Beach this weekend

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Blue Angels are back in Jacksonville Beach again this year for the Sea & Sky Air Show, featuring live entertainment, military vehicles on display, and other attractions.

“You can feel the excitement at the beach to welcome the Blue Angels back out here and it’s just going to be beautiful, great weather this weekend,” Jacksonville Beach mayor Chris Hoffman told Action News Jax on Friday. “So we’re excited to welcome everyone out to Jax Beach.”

With fall weather beginning to roll in, Mayor Hoffman also added that the event almost serves as an unofficial sendoff to summer along the beaches, while hopefully bringing in some foot traffic to local businesses.

Read: Advocates fear constitutional right to hunt and fish could have unintended consequences

“We’ve got some great new businesses, we have some of our classics that have been here a long time. We’ve got some great new public art, we’ve got bike racks, we’ve done a lot of really great things in Jacksonville Beach.”

However, there are road closures that those attending need to be aware of. According to the City of Jacksonville website:

Read: JetBlue flight from Orlando diverted to JAX airport due to ‘unruly passenger,’ continues on to NYC

The below road closures will be in effect during the event.

- Friday, October 20 at 9:30 a.m. through Sunday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m.:

1st St. N from 1st. Ave. N to Beach Blvd - access to Four Points by Sheraton Jacksonville Beachfront Hotel to remain open.

- Friday, October 20 starting at 9:30 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.:

1st St. N from 2nd Ave. N to Beach Blvd. - access to Four Points by Sheraton Jacksonville Beachfront Hotel to remain open.

1st Ave. N between 2nd St. N and 1st St. N

- Saturday, October 21 starting at 11:30 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.:

1st St. N from 2nd Ave. N to Beach Blvd. - access to Four Points by Sheraton Jacksonville Beachfront Hotel to remain open.

1st Ave. N between 2nd St. N and 1st St. N

Sunday, October 22 starting at 11:30 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.:

1st St. N from 2nd Ave. N to Beach Blvd. - access to Four Points by Sheraton Jacksonville Beachfront Hotel to remain open.

1st Ave. N between 2nd St. N and 1st St. N

Also, parking is expected to be limited come the weekend of the event, so, it’s suggested those attending shuttle instead. Shuttles will run continuously from FSCJ South Campus to the transportation hub at Pablo Ave. near the event site.

Read: Bus company loses contract after Action News Jax Investigation

“I would ask everyone to pack their patience and refer to the city of Jacksonville website,” said Mayor Hoffman.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.