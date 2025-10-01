Man in wheelchair hit by two cars, dies crossing Jacksonville road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man crossing a Jacksonville roadway in a wheelchair is dead after he was hit by two cars Tuesday night. The wreck occurred at about 8:12 p.m. in the 10900 block of Old Gainesville Road.

The incident involved a man driving a newer Toyota two-door vehicle westbound on Old Gainesville Road which struck the pedestrian, a man in his 40s. The collision propelled the pedestrian into the eastbound lane, where he was hit by a second Toyota four-door sedan, a Jacksonville police news release states.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department brought the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, the news release states. Both drivers involved in the crash remained at the scene and are cooperating with detectives.

