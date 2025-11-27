Man wounded, suspect in custody in domestic shooting on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering at the hospital after being shot Wednesday night in what Jacksonville police are calling a domestic dispute. The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of Thiervy Drive, a police new release states.

“The initial investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were involved in a domestic dispute,” the news release states. “During the dispute, the suspect retrieved a rifle and fired multiple shots in the direction of the victim.”

The victim was struck in the arm and lower back, and the injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police said.

“Officers quickly responded to the scene and were able to detain the suspect,” the news release states.

