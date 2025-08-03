Massachusetts man sentenced to over 15 years for trafficking meth to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine, including repeated shipments to Jacksonville.

Kevin Ray Marcano, 37, of Cambridge, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to court documents, Marcano began supplying meth in March 2022 by mailing multi-pound packages to known customers across the U.S.

Between 2022 and 2023, he shipped five separate 10-pound packages of meth to one buyer in Jacksonville.

In September 2023, that same customer placed another order, this time for four pounds of meth in exchange for $4,900. The drugs arrived in less than a week.

Homeland Security Investigations Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tim Hemker said Marcano’s actions “fueled addiction and poisoned communities far beyond his own.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.