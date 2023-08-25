Massive crowd packed Legends Center to hear Mayor Deegan address concerns in District 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday night, more than 100 people showed up to Mayor Donna Deegan’s latest Community Conversation addressing concerns in District 10. The discussion ranged from youth violence to housing and lack of activities for the community.

The feeling of being neglected in the district is something that Action News Jax heard people talk about previously and it was brought up again.

It’s something the mayor and councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman say is going to change and action will take place.

A massive crowd packed the Legends Center, asking Mayor Deegan and Councilwoman Pittman to address issues through District 10.

Concerns over infrastructure, housing, public safety, food deserts and neglect in the district were the major focus.

“You can go and complain about it but nothing gets done,” Sharon Brasby, a neighbor of the area said.

Mayor Deegan said the increased budget for parks will help District 10′s quality of life.

A major discussion revealed the city is in the process of buying a controversial liquor store in Brentwood. Protests started after learning it would be built across the street from a private charter school.

“Will be in contact with property owner attorneys trying to put together a terms sheet,” Deegan said.

With the liquor store potentially on its way out, residents brought up other concerns about a medical examiner’s office that might be built near the school as well.

“We will be meeting internally with mayor’s office and general counsel office to find out how to come up with a solution because zoning may not be appropriate for it,” Councilwoman Pittman said.

Councilwoman Pittman says this was an eye-opening meeting for the mayor and promised changes moving forward.

“Next week I’m coming back to do a deeper dive... committees that residents can serve on so we can get the work done,” Deegan said.

Many said they don’t want funding for the district to be swept away -- the mayor mentioned those who live here are long overdue for changes to be addressed.

