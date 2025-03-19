Mayor Deegan, community leaders come together to commemorate Women’s History Month

Mayor Donna Deegan will join alongside community leaders to commemorate Womans History Month on Thursday, March 20.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Jacksonville City Hall.

The following attendees will be at the event:

Mayor Donna Deegan, City of Jacksonville

Ju’Coby Pittman, City Councilwoman

Tryona Clark-Murray, City Councilwoman

Joyce Morgan, Duval County Property Appraiser

Donna Orender, Founder and CEO of Generation W

Patricia McElroy, President, VyStar Foundation and Senior Vice President, VyStar Credit Union

Mama Blue, Jacksonville-based musician

