Mayor Deegan, community leaders join to launch ‘2025 Lights Out Northeast Florida Initiative’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan will join community leaders to launch the ’202 Lights Out Northeast Florida Initiative' on Thursday.

The event, held at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens at 11 a.m., aims to encourage community members to protect local and migratory birds during the Spring and Fall Migration periods, which respectively last from March 15 to May 15 and September 15 to November 15.

The following attendees will be at the event:

Mayor Donna Deegan, City of Jacksonville

Jeff Ettling, CEO, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Julie Wraithmell, Executive Director, Audubon Florida

Ashantae Green, Sustainability Manager, City of Jacksonville

Alistair D.M. Dove, CEO, The Museum of Science & History (MOSH)

Michael Taylor, Curator, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Elizabeth Filippelli, Conservation Director, Duval Audubon Society

