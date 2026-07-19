Mayor Deegan honors JFRD for 140 years of protecting Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan presented a proclamation to Director/Fire Chief Percy Golden II at Fire Station 2 in Jacksonville. The event commemorated 140 years of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD).

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was established on July 15, 1886, as the city’s first paid fire department. Operations began the following day, a date now observed by the department. JFRD personnel were notified of the 140-year milestone on July 15 and received a commemorative anniversary patch.

JFRD has grown significantly from its early days, now covering 885 square miles. The department operates 71 stations and serves more than 1 million residents in Jacksonville. Director/Fire II reflected on the department’s history during the proclamation ceremony. “Our equipment has changed. Our training has changed.

“But the principle underneath it all hasn’t changed since the day we began,” Golden said. “This profession is and has always been, about showing up for your community when it matters most.” The growth of JFRD has involved generations of Jacksonville families, with some current members representing multiple generations of service. Others are the first in their families to join the department.

Jacksonville Deegan acknowledged the department’s contributions to the city. “The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department’s legacy reflects our city’s enduring commitment to safer and healthier neighborhoods,” Mayor Deegan said. “The service and sacrifice of our firefighters continues to inspire future generations to answer the call with courage, integrity and selfless dedication. On behalf of the City of Jacksonville, I would like to thank our past, present and future JFRD members and congratulate them on their 140th anniversary.”

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