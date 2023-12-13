Mayor Deegan signs monumental $25 million spending bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A historic spending bill was signed into law Wednesday which funnels $25 million into Jacksonville programs addressing everything from youth violence to homelessness.

It’s the first time this amount of money was signed into law this early on in a Jacksonville mayor’s term.

Mayor Donna Deegan’s goal is to put the money to work immediately using the many programs and organizations already in place.

The spending bill was the culmination of work from seven different task force groups that included input from more than 1,000 residents. A majority of the funding goes towards youth and family programs.

“It all starts with what we do for kids when they’re young enough where we can get to them and make a difference. Whether that’s literacy; giving them something to do in the afternoon,” Mayor Deegan said.

$5.3 million is for youth and family programs, which includes literacy, art, and youth employment initiatives. More than $3 million will got towards a “healthier Jax” with programs for infant mortality, pediatric mental health, and addressing elderly food insecurity.

“We have so many great healthcare organizations in this city and yet our health outcomes for mothers and infants is really poor,” Mayor Deegan said.

$3.6 million will go towards fixing homelessness, which will include eviction prevention. Above all, Deegan said she’s focused on providing transparency and accountability with the funds.

“I think it’s very, very important to show people where we spend their dollars.”

The bill was voted on unanimously by council Tuesday night.

