Mayor Deegan unveils 12-point plan to come into compliance with state ban on public sleeping/camping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan unveiled her plan to tackle homelessness in Duval County and come into compliance with Florida’s new ban on public sleeping and camping Monday.

The plan will need to be rolled out by January court1st at the latest, to avoid possible lawsuits.

The mayor’s proposal centers around increased bed capacity to ensure every homeless individual has a place to sleep at night.

The most recent count estimated there are at least 567 unsheltered homeless individuals in Northeast Florida.

Deegan’s 12-point plan comes with a price tag of $13.6 million.

While the city plans to spend $10 million on the project this year, city leaders are also hoping the private sector will pitch in to help meet the overall price tag.

“We absolutely must address the unfunded mandate that has been handed down to us from Tallahassee,” said Deegan.

Nearly $1.8 million would be spent to add 136 beds to existing shelters.

$4.5 million would be used to secure up to 200 hotel rooms for overflow capacity and $3.2 million would go towards the creation of a shelter village made up of modular housing units, possibly similar to these rolled out in Reno, Nevada in recent years.

Those units would be capable of serving 100 individuals.

Roughly $650,000 will go towards implementing a new system where social workers and JSO could see current shelter capacity in real time, to help direct individuals to the proper housing option.

Deegan argued by expanding outreach and moving to a 24/7 intake system, homeless individuals could be screened at any time and placed in the appropriate shelter to fit their needs.

“Does that person need attention for a mental illness? Does that person need attention for economic help? Whatever it is, I don’t know, there may be a million reasons, but at the end of the day that is what the intake process is for,” said Deegan.

If a homeless individual refuses to take advantage of the options provided by the city, they could face arrest, a $100 fine, and up to 60 days in jail according to the mayor’s office.

A homeless veteran by the name of Mr. Theroux, who attended the press conference, cried out in frustration after hearing about the potential for jail time.

“You can’t treat people like that!” said Theroux.

Mayor Deegan explained the city’s hands are tied by the state law, which exposes local governments to lawsuits from residents and businesses if they to enforce the ban.

“What I cannot do is allow this city to be sued financially or not complying with a law that they imposed in Tallahassee and provided no funding for,” said Deegan.

Deegan went on to explain enforcement is that last resort and would only be utilized in a situation where an individual refused all city shelter options and services.

“We want to find permanent housing and help for people so that they can receive the services they need,” said Deegan.

JSO Undersheriff Shawn Coarsey echoed the mayor’s words, emphasizing that JSO has no desire to arrest its way out of this problem.

“Our goal is not to arrest these individuals at all. It’s quite the opposite. We don’t want to arrest them. We don’t want to fill up the jail. We want to be able to find the beds,” said Coarsey.

The mayor said it’s her goal to get the new programs approved by the council and ready for launch by October 1st.

As for Mr. Theroux, the mayor’s office told Action News Jax he’s been linked up with the city’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department and he was able to with a Veteran Service Officer and Legal Aid.

