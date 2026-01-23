Mayor Donna Deegan to host town halls on housing, health care, and infrastructure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan will host a series of Town Halls to discuss initiatives aimed at making housing and health care more affordable, improving infrastructure, and supporting underserved neighborhoods.

The Town Halls are scheduled for February and March 2026.

The Town Halls will take place on eight different dates across various locations in the city. They aim to provide residents with information and gather feedback on critical issues affecting community residents.

The first Town Hall will be on Feb. 3, 2026, at William Raines Senior High School, located at 3663 Raines Ave., from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Following that, the next meeting is on Feb. 17 at Westside High School, 5530 Firestone Rd., also from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

On Feb. 19, the Town Hall will occur at Fletcher High School, 700 Seagate Ave, Neptune Beach, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Additionally, on Feb. 26, another meeting will be held at Samuel W. Wolfson High School, 7000 Powers Ave., from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

The following month will have a Town Hall at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, 2445 San Diego Rd., on March 3 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Subsequently, on March 12, residents can attend at Mandarin High School, 4831 Greenland Rd., from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.On March 24, a meeting will take place at Springfield Middle School, 2034 Hubbard St., from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., and the last Town Hall will be on March 31 at Fort Caroline Middle School of the Arts, 3787 University Club Blvd., at the same time.

