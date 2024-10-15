Mayport retires Military Working Dog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - — The U.S. Naval Station Mayport announced plans to retire one of it’s Military Working Dogs.

The base confirmed that Bronco, a chocolate Labrador, will be the subject of a retirement ceremony on Friday, October 18.

When a Military Working Dog retires, they’re provided a full retirement ceremony just as any military service member would receive. Military Working Dogs support a wide range of missions including security details and explosives/drug detection.

