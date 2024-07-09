McDonald’s employee in Lake City arrested after allegedly shooting at co-worker

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A McDonald’s employee in Lake City was arrested after allegedly shooting at a co-worker during a heated argument Tuesday morning.

According to a released statement, on July 9 at approximately 10:45 am, the Lake City Police Department responded to a disturbance call at a local McDonald’s restaurant. Initial reports indicated that two employees were involved in a fight, with one armed with a handgun. As officers were en route, further information revealed that the armed employee had fired shots at the other.

Upon arrival, officers quickly located the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Jaden Davis, on a nearby street. Davis reportedly attempted to flee from officers but was captured after a brief pursuit.

Davis, who had a firearm in his waistband, was successfully apprehended without any injuries to himself or the officers.

Investigations revealed that the incident began with a verbal altercation between Davis and a co-worker inside the restaurant, which escalated into a physical confrontation. After being separated, the dispute continued outside, where Davis allegedly fired a shot at the victim as they attempted to leave. Davis then fled the scene as police arrived.

Davis was cleared by EMS at the scene and subsequently transported to the Columbia County Jail.

He faces multiple charges, including:

Attempted Homicide

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Discharging a Firearm in Public

Criminal Mischief

Resisting Arrest

