McDowell has pleaded guilty in the deputy murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Nearly three years have passed since Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers was shot and killed after traffic stop.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Patrick McDowell has pleaded guilty in the case.

Friday, he was back in court for a motion hearing preparing for when a jury will decide whether to recommended a life or death sentence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

During Friday’s hearing, the judge and attorneys discussed targeting 300 jurors with a three-phase questioning to get down to the jury that will ultimately hear the penalty phase of the case.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Patrick McDowell is accused of shooting and killing Deputy Joshua Moyers during a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 24 2021 in Callahan.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, 8 counts of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, and 1 count of use of a deadly weapon on a police K-9.

McDowell pleaded guilty to those charges in March. One attorney reminded the court they are discussing either a life or death sentence for McDowell in today’s hearing.

The attorneys also discussed limiting the amount of law enforcement being present at the sentencing hearing.

This is so the jury’s decision is not influenced by the number of men and women in uniform in the courtroom.

The court will start the questionnaire for potential jurors on April 3rd.

Action News Jax will continue to follow this case.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.