FDOT public meeting to discuss Indigo Drive road changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A public meeting to discuss proposed changes to Indigo Drive at Emerson Street will be held on Mon., Nov. 6 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. The plan is part of a project to widen Interstate 95 from Atlantic Boulevard to south of Emerson Street.

The Florida Department of Transportation said it’s proposed to install a cul-de-sac where Indigo Drive connects to Emerson Street. The plan stems from a “sight distance issue associated with the JEA lift station located at the southwest corner of the Emerson Street/Indigo Drive intersection,” FDOT said in a statement concerning the road work.

If you are interested in attending, the meeting will be held at the FDOT Jacksonville Urban Office, 2198 Edison Ave. in Jacksonville. Both staff and consultants will be available to answer questions and accept comments. For those unable to attend in person, a virtual webinar will also be made available.

To submit questions, comments, and concerns ahead of time, visit nflroads.com/VPH or email at Will.Lyons@dot.state.fl.us. If you can’t make the in-person meeting or virtual webinar, you can call 562-247-8422 and enter access code 464-904-901 to listen via phone.

Construction of the cul-de-sac on Indigo Drive is expected to begin sometime in 2024.

