MEGA pet adoption event returning to Jacksonville Fairgrounds with statewide participation June 28-29

The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is proudly joining forces with Petco Love and animal welfare groups across Florida to find homes for 2,000 dogs and cats. The Petco Love Florida MEGA Adoption Event will take place on June 28th, 29th, and 30th in Petco stores and local animal shelters.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In Jacksonville, a MEGA event is scheduled for Friday, June 28th, and Saturday, June 29th at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds, 510 Fairground Pl, Jacksonville, FL 32202, in downtown Jacksonville. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day with free parking.

Hundreds of dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies will be available for adoption from twelve different local shelters:

Alachua County Animal Resources

Bradford County Animal Services

Clay County Animal Services

Flagler Humane

Halifax Humane

Hamilton County Animal Control

Jacksonville Humane Society

Jacksonville Animal Care & Protective Services

Nassau County Animal Services

Nassau Humane Society

Putnam County Animal Services

Seminole County Animal Services

All adoption fees will be waived during this weekend. All animals will be vaccinated according to age requirements and altered (spayed/neutered) before adoption. All adoptions come with exclusive savings and benefits from Petco. Additional licensure fees may apply depending on residency.

From 2012 to 2019, MEGA Pet Adoption Events took place at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds several times per year. A smaller-scale MEGA event occurred in June of 2023 at the Avenues Mall. JHS CEO Denise Deisler is excited about the return to the fairgrounds in 2024.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We can’t wait to be back at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds and see families find their new best friends. Summers are tough for shelters nationwide, and this is a chance to change the lives of many dogs and cats,” said Denise Deisler. “Petco Love has greatly supported Florida’s lifesaving efforts for years, and we deeply appreciate their dedication to animal welfare. We look forward to Floridians coming together to support our shelters!”

The event is funded by a grant from Petco Love to the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and facilitated by JHS’s Florida Leaders in Lifesaving program.

“As Petco Love celebrates ‘25 Years of Love’, our 25th anniversary of improving the lives of people and pets across the country, we’re excited to spread more love with a series of Mega Adoption events nationwide,” said Petco Love President, Susanne Kogut. “This Florida Mega Adoption Event will bring unbelievable comfort and joy to thousands of pets when they go home with their new loving families, and those families’ lives will forever change because of their choice to adopt a pet’s love into their home. Additionally, the shelter workers and volunteers who work tirelessly to save these pets – will be elated when these pets find loving homes -- fueling their passion to continue their lifesaving mission.”

The Petco Love Florida MEGA Pet Adoption Event is also happening in shelters across the state from June 28th to June 30th. To learn more about the event, including days, times and locations in your area, visit megaadoptflorida.com.

On Sunday, June 30th, in Jacksonville, both JHS and Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) will be open normal operating hours at their locations and offering waived adoption fees all day.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.