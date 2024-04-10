Melanin Market, Community First partnering to give scholarships to local minority-run businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Grants are now available to help out local, minority-owned businesses in Jacksonville.

The Melanin Market is partnering with the Community First Cares Foundation to offer 20 different $1,000 grants this year.

The first recipients will be announced at the Juneteenth Melanin Market on June 15.

For more information or to apply, visit melanincollaborativegroup.org/grants.

