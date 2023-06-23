Members of the Jacksonville City Council were sworn-in as they take on their 4-year term.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville City Council President presented his initiatives to the public today as the new members of the council were sworn in.

The council’s priorities range from the stadium deal, the jail, public school system issues, and working with the district.

When Action News Jax asked if there was any pressure for what’s to come, he said the real pressure was tonight-adding he’s ready to get to work.

“I hope we can move the jail forward, that process, I hope we can get a deal with the jaguars and move that process forward, issues with healthcare like to see in the coming year,” said Ron Salem.

The jail and the jaguars are top priorities for him with the city’s budget.

He’s looking to move the jail out of downtown...

“It’s over 30 years old, its useful life is behind us. We need to move it in and out of downtown hopefully maybe out at the prison farm, or somewhere else out of downtown, and consider the other issues of healthcare, mental healthcare, its something we need to do,” said Salem.

As for the Jaguars, he believes there’s a path that works for both the Jags and the taxpayers.

“I have spoken to Mayor-elect Deegan and we sort of plan to bring the council along with the admin to try to have a parallel path to get our questions answered at the same time. she’s bringing on some experts, and the council will bring on an expert to assist and the various possible ways of the deal.”

Salem said he’s also had numerous conversations with Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan and senses she’s looking to do things they all can buy into, citing adding police officers and interests in healthcare.

