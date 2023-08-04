Mental health town hall in Jacksonville: Understanding resources within the community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — State Representative Angie Nixon held a mental health town hall on Thursday evening and a large number of resources were in attendance.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The town hall’s main goal was to focus on creating an understanding and awareness about mental health resources within the community.

“Rep. Nixon is aware of the problem with mental health in our community because a lot of constituents are reaching her about it,” a representative from Nixon’s office said before the event. “Additionally, she lived this issue in her family because she lost her sister due to mental health issues.”

If you or a loved one is suffering from mental health, here is a list of resources to contact for help:

River Point Behavioral Health: 904-724-9202

Wekiva Springs: 904-296-3533

Women’s Center of Jacksonville: 904-722-3000

Child Guidance Center: 904-448-4700 (CALL FOR OTHER LOCATIONS)

Queer Space Counseling: 904-755-9466

Transformative Growth Counseling: 904-582-3400

Freshministries: 904-355-0000

Overflow Health Alliance: 904-468-7944

Watch Action News Jax at 10 and 11 p.m. for more details on the town hall meeting and mental health resources.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.