Middleburg man arrested in child exploitation investigation

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A 64-year-old Middleburg man has been arrested by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office following a child exploitation investigation.

Shawn Owen Cirignano was taken into custody on Wednesday after detectives received numerous tips regarding child sexual abuse material linked to him, a Clay County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

The arrest was made at a home on Quarterhorse Trail in Middleburg, and Cirignano faces 10 counts of knowingly possessing and intentionally viewing child sexual abuse material.

He was booked into Clay County jail on $1 million bond, the news release states.

The investigation was conducted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit, with assistance from the Northeast Florida INTERCEPT Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

