Middleburg woman arrested for stabbing someone she believes killed her sister

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Clay County Deputies arrested a woman they say stabbed another woman who she thinks killed her sister.

Alexis Pawloski was arrested after the sheriff’s office said she stabbed another woman in the chest in the front yard of her Middleburg home. The incident happened on Sat., Jun. 15.

Deputies said she’d gone to the home to confront the woman who she thinks is responsible for her sister’s death.

Pawloski is now facing aggravated battery charges.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

