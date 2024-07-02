Military Appreciation weekend at Adventure Landing’s Shipwreck Island beginning July 4

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Adventure Landing’s Shipwreck Island Waterpark is hosting Military Appreciation Weekend from July 4 to July 7. All veterans and active military receive a free waterpark admission.

In addition, the park will offer a 3-hour unlimited attraction wristband for only $34.99. Each pass includes unlimited Mini Golf, Go-Karts. and Laser Tag.

“As a proud USMC veteran, it’s an honor to give back to our military community,” president, owner, and former veteran himself, Hank Woodburn said. “Military Appreciations Weekend at Adventure Landing is our way of saying thank you.”

