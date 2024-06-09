Mill Creek Academy student wins first-ever Beaver Toyota Student of the Year award

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Emily A. from Mill Creek Academy is Beaver Toyota’s first-ever Student of the Year grand prize winner.

She won a brand-new laptop and gaming system.

Beaver Toyota surprised the seventh grader with the announcement at school.

A Facebook video shows Emily with her new laptop and Xbox.

