Mining project near the Okefenokee Swamp halted after nonprofit purchases the site

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Conservation Fund, a national nonprofit, announced Friday it has purchased the proposed site of a deep earth mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, effectively ending the possibility of mining in the area.

A spokeswoman for The Conservation Fund confirmed to Action News Jax sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta that the land was purchased for just under $60 million.

The purchase marks a significant victory for conservationists and local communities who have been advocating for the protection of the Okefenokee Swamp, a vital natural resource in Georgia.

This comes after the Associated Press reported Monday that mine site owner Twin Pines Minerals still hadn’t submitted a surety bond or equivalent financial assurance to show the Georgia Environmental Protection Division that it has access to $2 million of cash or credit for the future restoration of the site.

“This step toward protecting the Okefenokee Swamp is great news for all Georgians and our beloved natural treasure,” U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia), who has been a vocal advocate for the swamp’s protection, said in a news release.

The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is home to a diverse array of wildlife, including alligators, wood storks, and bald eagles. It is considered by many environmental groups and residents as one of Georgia’s most important natural treasures.

In recent years, efforts to protect the swamp have intensified, with Ossoff securing commitments from federal officials to prevent any sale of the refuge’s land.

The Conservation Fund’s purchase of the land from Twin Pines Minerals, LLC, ends a six-year battle against mining proposals that the nonprofit said threatened the swamp’s ecosystem.

“Georgia’s Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is a special place and one of the most important natural treasures in Georgia. It’s the kind of place that sticks with us and sustains us — a destination for nature lovers and home to unique plants and wildlife like alligators, wood storks, and bald eagles,” Stacy Funderburke, vice president of the central Southeast region at TCF, said in a news release. “By purchasing this land from Twin Pines, The Conservation Fund will ensure that the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge remains wild and unspoiled for all Americans.”

Organizations like the Southern Environmental Law Center and One Hundred Miles have rallied public support in opposing the mining project.

Polling from the Southern Environmental Law Center found that 92% of voters believe it is important to protect the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

The swamp was also nominated in December for UNESCO World Heritage status, which could further enhance its protection and draw more visitors to the area.

