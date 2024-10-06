Minor dead after shooting in Hogans Creek, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a minor was shot and killed in Hogans Creek on Saturday afternoon.

According to JSO, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 700 block of Venus Mars Court around 3:56 p.m.

A juvenile male was found shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

JSO says they have a witness in custody who is cooperating.

Officers haven’t classified the shooting yet. There is also no suspect information yet.

If you know anything, call JSO.

