Missed school choice deadline? DCPS holding webinar about Controlled Open Enrollment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is offering parents who missed the school choice deadline a chance to continue to explore options.

DCPS will hold a webinar on Wednesday, March 5 at 12 p.m. to inform people about Controlled Open Enrollment. They will discuss:

The late application window

How Controlled Open Enrollment works

Updated deadlines and next steps

To register, click this link: https://bit.ly/3OOisKK

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.