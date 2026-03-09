Missing North Carolina teen found during Putnam County traffic stop, deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl from North Carolina was found during a traffic stop on Sunday evening after she was reported missing, says the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Chewning initiated a traffic stop after noticing a car traveling at a high rate of speed on South US 17 near Crescent City. The driver, 37-year-old Joshua Magraff from North Carolina, said the 16-year-old passenger was his cousin.

Deputies say the passenger gave them false names and dates of birth, and they were concerned for her welfare. The 16-year-old was placed in Deputy Chewning’s patrol car, and she eventually provided her real name. It was found that she had been reported missing for a month in North Carolina. After making contact with the teen’s mother, she stated that she knew Magraff and reported her daughter missing on February 16.

When asked by deputies what his connection was to the teen, deputies say Magraff changed his story to the teen being a friend. When asked why he was hanging with a 16-year-old, Magraff reportedly changed his story, saying he thought she was 19.

Following a search of the car, deputies found 9 counterfeit $100 bills, synthetic marijuana, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Magraff was arrested and charged with interference in child custody, synthetic marijuana possession, possession of counterfeit currency, contributing to delinquency, of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held on $9,000 bond.

