Mobile health clinic for kids on Medicaid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunshine Health is launching a mobile clinic in Jacksonville on December 16 to provide well-child visits to Medicaid members aged 17 and under.

The mobile clinic aims to address the challenge of reaching up to 45% of Medicaid members who have outdated or no contact information, making it difficult to remind them of important healthcare services.

By bringing healthcare directly to communities, Sunshine Health hopes to improve access to preventive and maintenance care for children and their families.

“Missing milestone checkups can endanger a child’s health,” according to the CDC, which notes that routine well-child visits can help identify developmental disabilities in children.

The event will take place at the Sunshine Health Community Connections Center located at 5115 Normandy Blvd., Unit 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunshine Health members can scan a QR code to schedule an appointment for the December 16 event or to secure an appointment for January, when the mobile clinic will return to the same location.

Sunshine Health Mobile Clinic Scan QR code for appointments

