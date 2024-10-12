MOCA Jacksonville reopens after post-storm assessment following Hurricane Milton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Jacksonville will resume regular operations on Saturday, October 12, following a post-storm assessment after Hurricane Milton.

In addition to the museum’s galleries, visitors can enjoy Setlan Coffee and SoulFULL Eats, both located within the museum.

The reopening coincides with VyStar Credit Union Free Saturdays @ MOCA, offering the community free admission to explore the fall exhibitions. Guests can also participate in a variety of workshops, including Kids Art Lab: Build Your Own Rocket League Car, Studio Practice: Watercolor with Teresa Cook, Seize the Clay Ceramics with Ivy Ton, and Ceramics Open Studio. Registration is required for the workshops, and only a few spots remain.

