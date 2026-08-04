Mom accused of using 9-year-old daughter to steal from Palm Coast Target

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 48-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said she used her 9-year-old to help her shoplift from Target.

Lisa Debenedictis, 48, faces charges of petit theft and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Deputies responded to the Target on State Road 100 after store asset protection reported a woman and a child had concealed items and left without paying.

Surveillance footage from the store showed Debenedictis leaving her 9-year-old daughter alone in a cosmetics aisle, according to a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The child then took several items and hid them inside a pink backpack, the news release states. When Debenedictis returned to her daughter, she placed another item into the same bag.

The pair continued through the store before stopping at a self-checkout station. Deputies said Debenedictis deliberately skipped scanning numerous items while bagging them and left more unscanned merchandise in the shopping cart.

Asset protection stopped the two as they exited the store and all stolen merchandise was recovered.

Debenedictis was booked into the county jail on $6,500 bond.

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