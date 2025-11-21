Mom furious daycare didn’t notify parents former employee was accused of trying to meet teen for sex

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Sarah Robilotta told Action News Jax she believes many parents still have no idea that Tony Leroy Bartley Jr., previously worked at Amazing Explorers Academy in Ponte Vedra.

A spokesperson for the daycare said Bartley was terminated immediately and that the center is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

This is a photo of Bartley from his Facebook page, where he identified himself as an employee at Amazing Explorers. Robilotta said families knew him as “Mr. Tony.” Her children attended the daycare for two years and “graduated in May.”

“The school called me and confirmed that they’ve known all along,” Robilotta said.

Federal agents say Bartley was arrested on Aug. 5 after sending explicit photos and messages to an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl. The criminal complaint contains graphic content, including portions that Action News Jax blurred entirely because of the nature of the exchange. According to the complaint, Bartley, who said he was 37 and called himself “Keven,” messaged the undercover agent, “What’s good boo?” The undercover replied, “Nothing, my mom is gonna be home soon,” and Bartley asked, “You single?”

Robilotta says she is outraged that parents were never notified of his arrest.

“This is outrageous. I cannot fathom what parent in the world would say I wouldn’t want to know,” she said.

In a statement, Amazing Explorers Academy said, “Regarding the recent arrest, the FBI notified us of the individual’s apprehension, and his employment was terminated effective immediately. We also conducted a thorough internal investigation, with the participation of the Department of Children and Families.”

Robilotta believes child care facilities should be required to alert families.

“There’s an ethical obligation. If there’s no legal obligation, that should change,” she said. “Any other case you see like this happen, schools usually tell someone.”

Amazing Explorers Academy statement:

