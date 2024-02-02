More fire stations coming to Clay County as population increases

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — Right now there is a need for more fire stations and firefighters in Clay County. This comes as more families are flocking to the area and more developments are being built, which could impact response times.

“We’ve been working with the board over the course of the last five years or so, recognizing that the demand for service has been increasing almost disproportionately with population,” Clay County Fire Chief Lorin Mock said.

Right now, the response time for CCFR is about seven minutes.

“We are better in areas that are more urban or suburban in nature,” Chief Mock said. “It’s gonna be longer in rural towns.”

There’s a need for more resources. From 2015 to 2023, the department saw call volume increase about 50 percent. During that time frame, the department hasn’t added any more fire stations. Chief Mock said there are plans to change that.

Fire Station planning map

Currently, the department has twelve CCFR stations. The town of Orange Park also has its own fire station. Based on current call volumes, the department predicts it’ll need eight new stations.

The total number of calls for service (emergency and non-emergency) and paramedicine calls across the county was 30,682 for 2023. The prediction is that in 2045, that will jump to 53,378.

There’s a few ways this will be paid for.

“The impact fee is charged on new construction as it comes in,” Chief Mock said. “That allows us to guarantee a source of revenue that we can utilize to put towards the constructions to do new stations.”

County commissioners have also approved funding through grants and the budget for two fire stations. One will be located in Fleming Island off CR-220 and Arena Road. The other station is near the intersection of Branan Field and Blanding Blvd.

“We wanna be there for you right now when you need it,” Chief Mock said. “And, we wanna ensure that our strategic planning is such that we can be there into the future.”

