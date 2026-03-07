More than 100 illegal gambling machines seized in Jacksonville crackdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 100 illegal gambling machines have been seized from businesses across Jacksonville. Police said the machines were found in bars, gas stations, and restaurants during a three-day crackdown called Operation Reel of Fortune led by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police say this location was one of 16 places across Jacksonville where illegal gambling machines were confiscated.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spent three days going business to business looking for illegal gambling machines.

Police say more than 100 machines were confiscated from 16 locations across the city, including bars, restaurants, gas stations and even a nail salon.

According to Florida law, it is illegal to manufacture, own, possess, or operate slot machines in most parts of the state.

The only places where slot machines are allowed are licensed facilities in certain counties like casinos.

Investigators said that means machines like the ones taken from businesses across Jacksonville are illegal.

“On here, it says restroom is out of order. Then I look over here, that’s not a restroom right here where the games are,” JSO officer.

Authorities said the reason for the crackdown is simple.

They say these machines and the people running them often target those who are financially vulnerable.

“I’m shocked that there’s gambling going on in my neighborhood pub,” said a local man.

Others said if people want to gamble, there are legal places to do it.

“I feel like there’s plenty of other places where you can gamble at than a bar,” said Jeremy King.

During the operation, investigators say machines were seized from locations including Captain Odies on Mayport Road, Monkey’s Uncle on San Jose Boulevard, and several other businesses across Jacksonville.

Police said several people were arrested and now face felony charges connected to the illegal gambling operations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.