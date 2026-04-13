More than 20 companies looking for employees at upcoming career fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Over 20 companies are looking to hire at an upcoming job fair at the end of April. Job News Jacksonville and CareerSource Northeast Florida will host the Jacksonville Job Fair on Thursday, April 30, at 10 a.m at The Doubletree Riverfront Hotel in Downtown Jacksonville.
The companies, from various industries, will be searching for employees for several positions, including entry level, skilled, and seasoned professionals, and blue and white collar positions. Some companies will be conducting on-the-spot interviews.
The companies attending the Jacksonville Job Fair:
- Allied Universal
- CareerSource Northeast Florida
- City of Jacksonville
- CNS Healthcare
- Copeland Insurance Group/Avid Financial
- Cox Media Group
- Dedicated Senior Medical Center
- Elo Restoration
- Florida Army National Guard
- Globe Life - Liberty National Division
- Jacksonville Transportation Authority
- Logistic Services International
- Maxim Healthcare Services
- Military Sealift Command
- Navy Exchange Service Command
- Norsan Media
- Northwestern Mutual
- Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
- RadiFi Credit Union
- SAFE
- Sevita Health
- Star V Learning Centers
- State Securities Corp
Job News Jacksonville recommends the following tips for job seekers attending the Jacksonville Job Fair.
- Dress professionally as if attending a job interview
- Practice your personalized pitch, which should summarize your skills and experience
- Make a good first, and lasting, impression with each recruiter
- Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event
- Be open-minded and consider all opportunities, even if they may not be your first choice
You can find more information about the fair and register for the event on their website.
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