More than 20 companies looking for employees at upcoming career fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Over 20 companies are looking to hire at an upcoming job fair at the end of April. Job News Jacksonville and CareerSource Northeast Florida will host the Jacksonville Job Fair on Thursday, April 30, at 10 a.m at The Doubletree Riverfront Hotel in Downtown Jacksonville.

The companies, from various industries, will be searching for employees for several positions, including entry level, skilled, and seasoned professionals, and blue and white collar positions. Some companies will be conducting on-the-spot interviews.

The companies attending the Jacksonville Job Fair:

Allied Universal

CareerSource Northeast Florida

City of Jacksonville

CNS Healthcare

Copeland Insurance Group/Avid Financial

Cox Media Group

Dedicated Senior Medical Center

Elo Restoration

Florida Army National Guard

Globe Life - Liberty National Division

Jacksonville Transportation Authority

Logistic Services International

Maxim Healthcare Services

Military Sealift Command

Navy Exchange Service Command

Norsan Media

Northwestern Mutual

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

RadiFi Credit Union

SAFE

Sevita Health

Star V Learning Centers

State Securities Corp

Jacksonville Job Fair taking place at the end of April (Job News Jacksonville)

Job News Jacksonville recommends the following tips for job seekers attending the Jacksonville Job Fair.

Dress professionally as if attending a job interview

Practice your personalized pitch, which should summarize your skills and experience

Make a good first, and lasting, impression with each recruiter

Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event

Be open-minded and consider all opportunities, even if they may not be your first choice

You can find more information about the fair and register for the event on their website.

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