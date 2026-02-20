Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree in Jacksonville’s Crystal Springs neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after crashing the motorcycle he was riding late Thursday in Jacksonville’s Crystal Springs neighborhood. The accident occurred at about 11:37 p.m. in the 11000 block of Crystal Springs Road.

He was traveling eastbound when the motorcycle veered to the left, struck the median, and then hit a tree, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

