Motorcyclist killed after collision on I-95 near Baymeadows Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead following an accident at about 2:49 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 95. The 37-year-old man was riding southbound on the interstate behind a white Toyota sedan approaching it at a high rate of speed, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. The motorcycle struck the rear of the sedan. “The motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision,” the news release states.

The right southbound travel lane and the southbound on ramp to Interstate 95 from State Road 152 (Baymeadows Road) were closed due to the investigation, the news release states.

