Motorcyclist killed in crash on County Road 308

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash involving a car and a motorcycle took the life of a 56-year-old Georgetown man Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the wreck happened just after 7 p.m. on County Road 308 near Browns Hammock Road.

Both vehicles were headed east when the sedan slammed into the back of the motorcycle, investigators said.

The motorcyclist was rushed to HCA Putnam Hospital, but he did not survive.

Officials said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the sedan, a 19-year-old man, was not hurt.

FHP continues to investigate what led up to the crash.

